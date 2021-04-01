Dell Inspiron 15 5000 with AMD Ryzen CPU drops to $520 in spring laptop sale

The latest Dell Inspiron 15 5000 series laptops provide fast and seamless multitasking for an affordable price. And now, Dell's Spring Sale Event offers select Inspiron 5000 laptops for under $600.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 deals

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop (AMD): was $635 now $520 @ Dell

Dell's Spring Sale Event takes $115 off the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5505) AMD laptop. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display, 11th Gen Intel 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon GPU, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop (Intel): was $684 now $573 @ Dell

The Intel-charged Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5502) laptop is $111 off its normal price. This model features a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell makes some of today's best personal computers and its Inspiron 15 5000 series laptops are among them. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon GPU, and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this particular machine, Dell Inspiron laptops generally deliver solid performance for the price. The laptop's AMD Ryzen 5 CPU delivers incredible responsiveness for everyday task handling. It's the perfect laptop for work, school and everything else in between.

With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 53WHr battery, the Inspiron 15 5000 powers up fast and lasts long. What's more, Dell Mobile Connect lets you pair your phone with your laptop to access multiple devices at a time.

At a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.0 x 0.70 x 9.2 inches, the Inspiron 5000 is pretty light for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Dell Precision 7000 (5.5 pounds, 14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches). As for ports, the Inspiron 5000 series laptop has a wide array. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery) port and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

In a nutshell, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is a wise choice if you're looking for a solid-performing laptop PC on a budget.