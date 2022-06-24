Chrome for iPhone gets upgraded phishing and malware protection

Google announced it's bringing Enhanced Safe Browsing to iOS, meaning iPhone and iPad users will gain upgraded phishing and malware threat protection along with other handy cybersecurity tricks.



Google's latest security update improves the browser's accuracy of threat assessments on Chrome for iOS. With Enhanced Safe Browsing turned on, the web browser will detect and notify users about malicious web pages by sending information about them to Google Safe Browsing to be checked. That's not all, as Chrome will also notify iPhone and iPad users if their username and password have been compromised due to a third-party data breach.

Google's Enhanced Safe Browsing has brought a number of security updates since launching with Chrome 83. Since its release, the feature has disabled plenty of malicious Chrome extensions (a claimed 81%) and warned users of downloaded files containing suspicious or risky data.



More features are arriving as well, including using the built-in Google Password Manager's Autofill that will create, store and fill in your passwords on any website. Users will need to set this up on their iPhone and iPad in device settings.



Interestingly, Google is also making it easier to start a fresh search and look for new content on the Chrome app for iOS. Recent tabs will be available in a new block under the search bar if users want to return to their past activity. What makes it interesting is that it will be coming to iOS first and Android later.

The Chrome app on iOS is also bringing an updated language identification model to accurately figure out the language of the page you’re visiting, and whether it needs to be translated. Plus, Google will be rolling out Chrome Actions on iOS. This allows users to type in an action, such as "Clear Browsing Data" or "Open Incognito Tab," into the address bar to perform an action with ease.



Google continues its push toward better online security and is now introducing passwordless sign-ins, too. However, Apple is also onboard for a passwordless future, with its recently announced Passkeys that will help stop phishing attacks for good. If you're still looking for a safe place to store your passwords, check out the best password managers.