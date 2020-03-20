Cheap gaming laptop deal drops Dell G7 15 to $865

If you need a cheap gaming laptop, we have a coupon code that scores you a Dell G7 15 for under $1,000.

Currently, you can get the Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop for $865 from Dell via coupon code "50OFF699". Usually priced at $1,050, that's $185 in savings. It's the best price we could find for this configuration of the laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,049 now $865 @ Dell

This Dell G7 15 gaming laptop's specs consists of a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD + 1TB and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. Enter coupon, "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $865. View Deal

The Dell G7 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can own. This particular model on sale packs a Core i5-9300H CPU, a GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

In our Dell G7 15 review, we were impressed by its strong overall performance and graphics along with its elegant design. And although we would have liked more battery life out of it, we rated it solid 3.5 out of 5 stars.

When it comes to design, the new G7 15 is a massive improvement over last year's model. It features a matte-black finish with an embossed blue Dell logo.

In our lab, the G7 15 took everything we tossed its way without a hiccup. We gauged the G7's performance by opening 40 Google Chrome tabs, playing five 1080p YouTube videos with Shadow of the Tomb Raider running in the background.

This Dell G7 laptop currently on sale houses the same 9th gen six-core processor, so expect the performance to be on par with our review model.

The Dell G7 15 is an affordable choice if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop on the cheap.