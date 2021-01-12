CES 2021: Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops unveiled with GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

As you’re probably noticing, there seems to be a pattern with gaming laptops at CES 2021 being upgraded with a shiny new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, which means you will be able to crank up those visual settings for ray-traced Cyberpunk on-the-go.

And now, Razer has just stepped up to this plate by announcing a significant update to its Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 laptops — packing faster displays and Nvidia’s latest GPUs into the same sleek frames we know and love.

Razer Blade 15

Razer is well known for stuffing a tonne of performance into its portable devices, and this svelte chassis of the Blade 15 (0.78 x 9.25 x 13.98 inches) was already a powerhouse. But now, it's off the charts with graphics options from a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 all the way up to a 3080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6.

The other noticeable upgrade here is a new display panel option. Among the many options, you can pick a 15.6-inch, QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync and up to 95% sRGB color gamut. This is great for gamers looking for a mix of razor-sharp picture quality and a buttery smooth refresh rate.

Beyond that, the rest of the specs remain the same — the Razer Blade 15 can be configured up to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, a 1TB NVMe SSD and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Prices start from $1,699.99 and you can pre-order one now from Razer ready for when they launch on January 26.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Looking to go all out on the screen real estate? The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the choice for you as it maintains a thin, portable profile, to carry around that 17.3-inch display with ease.

Most specs are identical across all of the configurations, with the key exception being (you guessed it) the inclusion of new GeForce graphics — spanning from the RTX 3060 GPU up to a fully-loaded RTX 3080 GPU.

Plus, a welcome addition of HDMI 2.1 on the I/O front, ready for the next crop of monitors and TVs supporting this new port standard.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is also available for pre-order now from Razer with a launch window of Q1 2021 — starting at $2,299.99.