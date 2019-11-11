Black Friday Laptop Deal: $200 off Acer GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC

Patiently waiting for Black Friday laptop deals to score one of today's best gaming laptops out there on a budget? Luckily, this early Amazon Black Friday deal includes an excellent discount on one of our favorite gaming machines.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Helios 300 17.3-inch gaming laptop for $1,199 from Amazon. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming PC packs a 2.6GHz i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, there's a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Get it now and save $200.

In our review of an older version, the Acer Predator Helios 300, we loved its strong performance and long battery life. Though its display could use a brightness tweak, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid performance and powerful graphics. It's the Editor's Choice best gaming laptop for for hardcore gamers on the go.

This model Helios 300 on sale sports better specs and it's also VR-ready. If you'd prefer a smaller gaming screen, Amazon also has the 15.6-inch Acer Predator Helios on sale for $1,099.99 ($100 off).

