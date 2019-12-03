Best Dell Cyber Monday deals in 2019

Cyber Monday deals are barreling their way through, offering deals on some of the best laptops around. Dell is already offering tons of great Dell Cyber Monday deals, not only on its branded laptops, but other products like Xbox One bundles and a ton of 4K TV deals.

Of course, not all Dell Cyber Monday deals are good ones. For example, the new XPS 15 is currently $999 ($100 off), but in September, Dell sold it for $912. However, if you use the code "SAVE12," you can shave 12% off of the cost of most Dell products.

The best Dell Cyber Monday deals on the company's best products, from the Dell XPS 13 to the Alienware m17 R2, are pouring in as I'm writing. Stay vigilant as we continue to compile more deals throughout Cyber Monday week.

Top 5 Dell Cyber Monday deals

Dell Cyber Monday deals available now

Dell Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Dell G3 15 Laptop: was $999 now $699

The G3 15 is part of Dell's entry-level gaming laptop line. It has a Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which are specs that are well worth the price you're getting them for.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (8th Gen): was $1,299 now $1,049

The Dell XPS 13 has ruled the roost as our favorite laptop for several years. It's hard to say no to a laptop that effortlessly combines performance, aesthetics and endurance. The 8th gen iteration delivers all of that and more with a lovely 1080p panel. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (FHD, Core i5): was $1,099 now $799

Dell's XPS 15 is our favorite 15-inch laptop for its compact, premium chassis, gorgeous display and fast performance. Dell's $799 price is the lowest we've seen. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2019, Core i7): was $2,349 now $1,899

This 256GB model is on sale at eBay for $1,199. You still get a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And don't worry, this comes directly from Dell's eBay store. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (8th Gen): was $1,809 now $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 delivers productivity and versatility in a stylish, lightweight package. Packing an 8th Gen Core i7 Kaby Lake processor with an AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics, which will deliver more than enough power to get the job done. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: was $649 now $449

Ultra-cheap laptops generally don't pack a spec sheet this impressive. For $449, this Inspiron 15 5000 gets you a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's enough power for just about any mainstream task. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3583 (Core i5): was $599 now $404

With its Intel Core i5 CPU and 256GB PCIe SSD, the Dell Inspiron 3583 laptop is a solid workhorse, able to do handle most productivity and multimedia tasks. It's even got a touchscreen. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3583 (Core i3): was $449 now $324

The Dell Inspiron 3583 is a solid work system, sporting an 8th Gen Core i3 CPU. The Windows 10 notebook is relatively light at 4.4 pounds and can easily fit in a backpack with its 0.7-inch frame. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 5481 2-in-1 Laptop: was $899 now $399 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a backup system with entry-level specs, the Dell Inspiron 5481 2-in-1 is a great choice. Currently available for $399, the 2-in-1 laptop is versatile and good for web surfing and social networking.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop: was $329 now $249

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Of maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 14 3000 is ideal for either scenario. Dell is offering it for just $263.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 17 3000: was $609 now $429

Looking for a larger laptop? Then consider the Dell Inspiron 17 3000, currently 30% on Dell.com. The laptop is currently priced at $429 and has an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU with integrated graphics and a lovely 17.3-inch display.View Deal

Alienware Cyber Monday deals

If you want one of the best gaming laptops around, then you'll have to peruse through the plethora of Alienware laptops. While we saw quite a few Alienware deals over the summer, we expect there to be deals just as cheap on the rise for Cyber Monday.

Despite that, the cheapest Alienware laptop we've seen to date was the Alienware m15 at $772 during Labor Day. It came with a 1080p, 144Hz display, a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB Hybrid drive and a GTX 1060 GPU. That is by far the cheapest Alienware deal we've seen, and we've yet to see one like it on Cyber Monday.

Any Alienware laptop under $1,000 is likely a steal, especially considering the premium features you get out of an Alienware machine. Keep an eye out for coupons and discounts ranging from $500 to $800 off full prices.

Alienware Cyber Monday laptop deals

Alienware m15 Laptop: was $1,449.99 now $1,199.99

The Editor's Choice Dell Alienware m15 is a solid gaming laptop that can manage anything you throw its way. It has a 15.6" 1080p display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Coupon, "AW15550AFF" takes $250 off its list price at Dell. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099, now $2,699

One of the best gaming laptops available, the Alienware Area-51m, is currently $400 at Dell. It comes with a desktop-level Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, which is solid for the price.View Deal

Alienware m17 R2: was $1,949 now $1,699

In our Alienware m17 R2 review, we complimented the m17 for its lightweight design, powerful performance, above-average battery life and comfortable keyboard. This model comes with a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which are great specs for just $1,699.View Deal

Dell Cyber Monday accessories deals

Dell 27" 1440p Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $599

The Dell S2716DG is a 24-inch monitor designed for gaming. It sports 1440p resolution at 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync support. At $200 off, it's a solid deal.View Deal

Dell USB 3.0 (D3100) Display Docking Station: was $169 now $95 @ Amazon

Why have one monitor when you can have three? Triple your pleasure with the Dell USB 3.0 (D3100) Display Docking Station which offers a plethora of ports including 3 USB 3.0 ports and a pair of USB 2.0 ports.View Deal

Alienware Cyber Monday accessories deals

Alienware AW3420DW 34 Curved Monitor: was $1,499, now $849

The Alienware AW3420DW 34 Curved Monitor is $200 off for Cyber Monday. Its 34-inch LED panel sports a 3440 x 1440 native resolution and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which can minimize screen-tearing.View Deal

Alienware AW2518HF 25 Monitor: was $499, now $329

The Alienware AW2518HF 25 Monitor is $170 off right now. This 25-inch monitor sports a normal 1080p resolution, but at a supersmooth 240Hz refresh rate. According to Alienware, it can get up to 400 nits of brightness, which is awesome. It's also compatible with AMD FreeSync.View Deal

Alienware AW5520QF 55 OLED: was $3,999, now $2,999

The Alienware AW5520QF 55 OLED is one of our favorite gaming monitors, offering a whole 55-inches of super vivid OLED screen as well as a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync to back it up.View Deal