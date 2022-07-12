Best Buy Prime Day alternatives: Black Friday in July sale

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale continues with Prime Day alternatives for the frugal. The sitewide savings event features staggering discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more.

The big box retailer offers dedicated back-to-school deals (opens in new tab) for students and educators. For a limited time, save up to $300 on select Windows laptops (opens in new tab) like the HP Envy X360 2-in-1, 17-inch HP Envy, Surface Laptop Go and others.

Wearables are also seeing considerable markdowns like the Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds (Green) (opens in new tab) — now on sale for $58 ($42 off). We have not seen this color variant at any other retailer. Although Amazon offers the WF-C500 for the same price (opens in new tab), they're only available in two colors — black and white.

These are sample of deals from Best Buy's Prime Day alternative sale, check out our hand-picked list below.

Laptops

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the convertible HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3-GHz Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best value back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far. This deal ends Thursday, July 14.

HP Victus 15.6-inch GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $139 now $79 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy. This laptop has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 64GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Tablets

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy

This headphones deal at Best Buy knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Grab them now for an all-time low price.

MEE C11Z 4K Webcam: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

Save $90 on the MEE C11Z 4K Webcam at Best Buy. Ideal for students taking online courses and remote workers, the C11Z enhances video calls with Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and Microsoft Teams. It features a 4K Ultra HD image sensor and wide angle, and 4x digital zoom. Integrated dual active noise-cancelling microphones ensure clear audio without the background noise.

WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for documents, images, music and more.

TVs

Insignia 24 inch HD Smart Fire TV: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently offers the Insginia 24 inch HD smart Fire TV for just $99. It has a 720-pixel resolution and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free operation. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen.

Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures that you're always connected.

Gaming

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle:was $129 now $59 @ Best Buy

One of the best HyperX Mother's deals at Best Buy knocks $70 off the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. Designed with comfort in mind, the Hyper X Cloud Core gaming headset has cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette ear pads. The HyperX Solocast USB condenser mic included in this deal features a convenient tap-to-mute sensor and a stand that swivels for a personalized setup.