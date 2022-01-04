Bayonetta 3: Everything we know so far

After being announced at 2017’s Game Awards with a teaser trailer, Bayonetta 3 has managed to fly under the radar. Outside of Platinum confirming this year that Bayonetta 3 is still in development, the game has received no additional news... until now.

During Nintendo's September Direct, the show ended with our first look at Bayonetta 3's stylish gameplay. Here’s everything we know about Bayonetta 3, including its release date, gameplay, rumors and leaks.

Bayonetta 3 is set to launch sometime this year. PlatinumGames has been working on a number of projects since Bayonetta 3 was announced, so it's no shock that the game has taken this long to reappear. PlatinumGames is working with Square Enix on Babylon’s Fall and is also going to self-publish a mysterious new title directed by Hideki Kamiya called Project G.G. Furthermore, Astral Chain was released in 2019 and likely consumed considerable development time. When it does launch, Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively to the Nintendo Switch.

Kamiya joked about the game's release date in an interview with VGC, stating "my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?"

Studio head of PlatinumGames, Atsushi Inaba, reassures fans that "there's no need to worry." Series creator Hideki Kamiya also added that "it’s not our decision what to say and when to say it." It seems further reveals regarding the game is completely out of his hands.

Although Bayonetta 3 was originally teased at The Game Awards in 2017, we did not see new footage for the game during 2021's show.

Bayonetta 3 gameplay

Bayonetta 3 has received its first full gameplay trailer. As always, Bayonetta is back to utilize a handful of complex moves, pull off insane combos and achieve high scores. The game's animations look as stylish as ever, and it seems the combat still revolves around the player's swift reflexes.

In this trailer, we see the character who's currently theorized to be Cereza from the original Bayonetta game, but now much older. She even bursts into the scene saying "it seems I'm unfashionably late," which is amusing since the game got announced four years ago.

Another scene from this trailer depicts Bayonetta summoning a giant creature, controlling it to attack an enormous enemy, and even riding it across skyscrapers in pursuit of a monster.

We can also expect a handful of unique enemies and bosses that Bayonetta will have to face off against, hopefully all layered within memorable environments that best utilize the series’ themes. We can't wait to get back to stylishly striking a pose while unloading a barrage of bullets into angels and demons.

Bayonetta 3 leaks and rumors

Even after seeing some gameplay, we still don’t know much about what Bayonetta 3 will be about, but there have been leaks that suggest a few things to look forward to. Most interesting is a rumor that states many of the game’s setpieces will take place in outer space and these areas will be presented at a much grander scale than seen in any previous Bayonetta.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This same leak also suggests that Bayonetta 3 intends to present far more “melancholic” themes and will be treating its protagonist differently, with her outfits being less ridiculous than before, and the amount of sexual content will be partially reduced. Furthermore, Bayonetta 3 could be using the same engine seen in NieR: Automata and it’s expected the game will look far better than Bayonetta 2.

Comparing this information with the gameplay trailer makes the leak seem inaccurate. It appeared to possess a similar level of goofiness, although most of that trailer does take place across a single setpiece. Platinum Games probably only showed off one level from Bayonetta 3, meaning we have no idea what else could be in the game.