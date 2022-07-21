Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn't coming until next year — the leaks were wrong

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed until the next fiscal year, which begins April 2023 and ends March 2024. Recent leaks suggested that Ubisoft's open-world game, which takes place in the world of the beloved Avatar franchise, would be launching on November 18. While that could have been the initial plan, especially since the same person correctly leaked Skull and Bones' release date, it's clearly not the case any longer.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which acts as a sequel to the original 2009 film, is still set to release in theatres December 16. Fans of the Avatar franchise (including me) are understandably disappointed by this news, but as always, we're hoping this delay results in a better game.

Ubisoft is still set to attend Gamescom between August 24-28, but we're unsure if the game will appear there. When I still thought Frontiers of Pandora was launching November 18, I was absolutely certain it would show up at the event. But now that it has received a substantial delay, it's hard to say how soon we'll see it.

Frontiers of Pandora is set to be an open-world experience that focuses on immersing the player into the iconic world of Pandora first and foremost. We're expecting it to play in first-person, considering its trailer features segments where an unnamed Na'vi (that the player gets to customize) is running through the wilds in that perspective. We haven't seen gameplay yet, but we're hoping it shows up at Gamescom.