Asus ZenBook 14 with 11th Gen Intel power now $100 off in biggest laptop deal of the day

The Asus ZenBook 14 is one of the best laptops to buy for those who need a productivity machine that is ultra-thin and light.

For a limited time at Newegg, this ultraportable Asus ZenBook 14 with 11th Gen Intel power is now $100 off — taking the price down to just $729.99.

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425EA: was $829.99 now $729.99 @ Newegg

With $100 off, this slim and stylish Asus Zenbook 14 offers an impressive price-to-performance ratio with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 power, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD alongside a Thunderbolt 4 port for compatibility with the latest generation of accessories and monitors.View Deal

Packing military-grade durability, a sharp, premium visual style, and measuring 12.5 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches with a weight of 2.58 pounds, this is one of the lighter 14-inch laptops you can get today. It's on par with the Acer Swift 3 (2.7 pounds, 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches). As for ports, the ZenBook 14 gives you plenty: HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2 Type-A, a microSD card slot and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Alongside this, the Zenbook 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This is more than enough power for all your productivity and casual entertainment needs, plus some prosumer tasks like Photoshop, too.

Although we didn't test this particular model, as you can read from our Asus Zenbook 14 UX431FA review , the solid performance, crisp speakers, and colorful display were some of the highlights of this machine. Cram all of this into a smaller chassis and you’ve got the UX425.

If you're looking for an affordable laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a solid choice.