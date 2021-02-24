Asus ZenBook 14 sees a £100 price cut in huge laptop deal

We now have a roadmap out of lockdown, making this a pretty good time to snag a laptop and prepare for when we are able to return to some kind of normality. That includes working on-the-go, which the Asus ZenBook 14 does handily!

For a limited time at box.co.uk, you can grab one for just £699.97 , which is a massive £100 saving.

Asus ZenBook 14: was £799.97 now £699.97 @ Box.co.uk

Built to get stuff done on-the-go while staying sleek and refined in design, this Asus ZenBook 14 packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 8GB RAM and 1TB M.2 SSD. Up top, you’ve got a vivid 14-inch FHD display and the trackpad doubles as a handy second display with Asus ScreenPad 2.0 technology.View Deal

With crisp speakers, a colorful display and good performance, you can read about how much we like this laptop in our Asus ZenBook 14 review .

It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with 300 nits brightness and a 100% sRGB color gamut,1.6GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It also sports an Nvidia's GeForce MX250 GPU, which makes it ideal for light gaming.

At 12.7 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches and 3.3 pounds, the dimensions are decently slim and lightweight. Not quite the featherweight of the 2.9-pound HP Envy x360, but still more than easy enough for anyone to take in a backpack.

And we haven’t even spoken about the big feature of this laptop, the Asus ScreenPad 2.0! Basically, a touchpad with a screen in it that can either be used as its own number pad or for other apps like Spotify. It makes multitasking a cinch.