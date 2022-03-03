The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3080 is now cheaper than ever — $300 off!

Right now, you can get $300 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3080 — taking it down to the lowest price we've ever seen!

With the 2022 ROG Zephyrus G15 coming out soon, that means one thing for people who love a good deal: the previous models are going to get some seriously good discounts.

And with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processors, QHD displays and either an RTX 3070 or fully-loaded RTX 3080 GPUs, these powerhouses will play the best games for years to come. So, instead of jumping on the latest full priced monster, why not save yourself some cash?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was $2,199 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting over $300 off this beast is a steal. At just $1,899, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3070): was $1,849 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

For a little less, you can get a lower-specced model that only compromises on the GPU. Inside, you'll find the same QHD display, alongside the same 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. The only difference is the downgrade to an RTX 3070 GPU.

If you fancy having everything you want in a gaming laptop, from kickass performance and battery life to punchy speakers and a clicky keyboard, you can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review, the Zephyrus G15 offers amazing performance from its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/3080 GPU. It even boasts a similarly long-lasting battery life, a clicky keyboard, a 15.6-inch, 1440p display and a set of powerful speakers wrapped up in an elegant black design.

Put simply, this is an incredible portable powerhouse that is awesome for gaming on the go — made better by these savings.