Asus ROG Strix G15 with RTX 2060 now £300 off in epic gaming laptop deal

Now that we’re all staying at home, watching every storm that seems to be named after your gran turn into the biggest talking point on Twitter, games are more important than ever to distract us from the rubbish start to this year.

A good gaming laptop is definitely one of the best ways to go — providing a diverse library of PC gaming in a portable package. And right now, you can pick up an Asus ROG Strix G15 with RTX 2060 graphics for just £1,099.97.

Asus ROG Strix G15: was £1,399.97 now £1,099.97 @ Box.co.uk

Packing performance into a seriously affordable price, this Asus ROG Strix configuration sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Completing the setup is a 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz display and a comfortable keyboard, plus all the I/O any serious gamer needs.View Deal

As you can see in our Asus ROG Strix G15 review , we are big fans of the balance it strikes in keeping the cost down. Sure, the 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate is on the dim side and the battery life is poor, so you’re going to want to be near a power outlet when using this.

But in return, you get pure, unadulterated power. A 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa-core processor (capable of running up to 5GHz), Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD.