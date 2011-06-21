Apple’s Time Capsule Now Offering 3TB of Storage

Apple introduced a 3TB version of its Time Capsule wireless network attached storage device on Tuesday to little fanfare. The release was first picked up by the staff over at AppleInsider who noted that Apple’s previous generation of Time Capsule units were available in only 1TB and 2TB models. However, Apple’s web site indicates it is now offering 2TB and 3TB models.

No pricing information is available at this time, but AppleInsider notes, the prior generation’s 1TB model was available for $299, while the 2TB version was available for $499. A link on the Time Capsule web page says the units still start at $299, but the page’s “buy now” link was down. Apple did not issue a press release regarding the update.

The release of the 3TB model doesn't answer rumors suggesting a refreshed Time Capsule would run Apple’s iOS operating system, which is currently found on the iPhone and iPad.

via AppleInsider