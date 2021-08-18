AMD and Intel suffer from data leak in active Gigabyte ransomware attack

Ransomware hackers have reportedly leaked 7GB of confidential AMD and Intel data on a forum after a recent cyberattack stealing 112GB of sensitive information from computer hardware giant Gigabyte.



Malicious ransomware group RansomEXX posted a two-part leak that is claimed to contain internal company information from Gigabyte, along with private data about tech giants AMD and Intel. The ransomware group indicated that there would be more information leaked, stating "to be continued" in the leak.

Spotted by cybersecurity news website CyberNews, Gigabyte had been hit by the malicious ransomware attack earlier this month, with the group threatening to leak the 112GB of data it stole. According to the report, the recent leak included source code for Intel Manageability Commander and confidential documents related to AMD.

(Image credit: Cybernews)

The leaked data did not appear to include personal information, which generally includes a user's identity, personal documents, login credentials, and financial information.



The 7GB of leaked data appears to be another threat, as there's still the huge chunk of data the ransomware hackers claim to have stolen. According to The Record, Gigabyte has taken down and isolated the affected servers and is investigating the incident to find out how hackers breached the company's system. the RansomEXX group has taken credit for the hack, and local law enforcement has been notified.

Ransomware attacks surge

There has been a dramatic increase in ransomware over the past year, with Check Point Research (CPR) stating attacks have surged by 93%. What's worse, hackers are getting greedier. Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red are still dealing with its nasty security breach, while Microsoft Exchange was under fire earlier this year as hackers are were targeting email server vulnerabilities with ransomware attacks.



That's not all. In April 2021, a hacker group known as REvil successfully breached Quanta, an Apple business partner that has a hand in manufacturing the MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch and more. They demanded $50 million dollars for Apple to buy back its stolen data.



As previously reported, more than 1,200 organizations all over the world are attacked with ransomware every week. If you're wary about cyberattacks, Windows 10 has a secret anti-ransomware feature you'll want to switch on.