Amazon is taking 50% off this excellent Acer Predator gaming laptop

A good gaming laptop can easily set you back at least $1,500. Fortunately, excellent gaming deals such as this one from Amazon are here to offer your wallet some relief.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer Predator Triton 700 15.6-inch Laptop on sale for just $999. Traditionally priced at $1,999, that's a whopping $1,000 off and one of the best laptops deals available right now.

The Predator Triton 700 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU. Acer's laptop is also VR ready. Just plug in an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive and you're ready to go.

Design-wise, the Triton 700's touchpad has been upended to the top of the keyboard deck and transformed into a peek-a-boo panel. In order to make room for the flashy design, the keyboard has also been pushed down the deck, eliminating the palm rest. As a result, you'll want to plug in a mouse if you need to gets serious work done. If that's not enough bells and whistles, the laptop also features a backlit mechanical keyboard.

Deals this steep are pretty rare, so make sure to get this gaming laptop on sale while you can.