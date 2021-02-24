Alienware m17 R3 now $760 off while the m17 R4 with RTX 3080 gets a $240 price cut

Alienware's m17 R3 and m17 R4 are among the industry's best gaming laptops — and also among the priciest. Luckily for bargain shoppers, Dell has various Alienware gaming notebooks on sale right now for a fraction of the price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 R3 gaming laptop for $1,549. That's a staggering $710 off its former price of $2,310. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by $370. This gaming laptop deal is an absolute steal!

Alienware m17 deal

Alienware m17 R3 RTX 2070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,310 now $1,549 @ Dell

You can save a whopping $760 on the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 R3 via Dell coupon, "50OFF699". This gaming laptop packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display with 3ms response time. Under the hood, it houses a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Dell also has the Alienware m17 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU on sale for $$2,645.99 ($204 off).View Deal

Alienware's m17 R3 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. If you have more room in your budget, Dell also has the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU on sale for $$2,645.99 ($204 off).

The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display with a 3ms response time. Its hardware specs consist of a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. For your storage needs, it houses an ample 1TB solid-state drive.

In our Alienware M17 R3 review, we loved its sophisticated, lightweight design, great graphics and overall performance. We were also impressed by its big, beautiful display and a comfy keyboard. We gave the m17 R3 a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

Our test laptop was powered by a Core i9-10980HK 8-core CPU coupled with 32GB of RAM. This laptop's Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU and 16GB of RAM provide ample power for demanding PC games, heavy graphics applications, and multitasking.

Design-wise, the m17 R3 lives up to Alienware's renowned extraterrestrial aesthetic. Its magnesium alloy build has a Lunar Light finish reminiscent of a sci-fi flick's spaceship. Alienware's signature glowing alien head sits near the top center of the rig's lid complemented by a huge geometric 17 decal on the lower-left corner. Several honeycomb-shaped vents located at the base of the laptop allow hot air to escape.

In real-world testing, listening to music on the m17 R3's bottom-firing speakers was enjoyable. Instruments and vocals were well balanced, full, crisp, and robust.

At $760 off, this Alienware m17 R3 is an extraordinary value, so don't miss out on this jaw-dropping deal.