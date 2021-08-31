Alienware m15 R6 with RTX 3060 GPU falls to $1,299 for Intel Gamer Days

Dell's Intel Gamer Days sale offers notable discounts on select Intel-charged gaming laptops. For a limited time, save big on Dell and Alienware-branded RTX 30 series GPU gaming laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the latest Alienware m16 R6 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,299. Normally, it sells for $1,479, so that's $180 in savings. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now.

Alienware m15 deal

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,479 now $1,299 now @ Dell

Save $180 on the latest Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop during Dell's Intel Gamer Days sale. This m15's specs sheet includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. View Deal

Alienware m15 R4 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $2,909 now $2,332 now @ Dell

Dell's Intel Gamer Days sale knocks $578 off the Alienware m15 R4. This brawny machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display with 3ms response time, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10870H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 3080 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Alienware's m15 series gaming laptops are among the industry's top gaming PCs. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time. It houses a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. There's a 256GB SSD on board for fast file transfers and storage.

In our Alienware m15 review, we praised its beautiful design and comfortable customizable keyboard. We rate the Alienware m15 4 out of 5 stars for its good overall and gaming performance.

Our review unit had a 10th Gen Intel CPU and easily juggled just about everything we threw at it without a hiccup. The laptop in this deal boasts Intel's latest 11th Gen processor so you can expect its performance to be on par if not better.

Weighing in at 5.9 pounds, 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 inches) is on par with competing gaming laptops. It’s slightly heavier than both the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Scar G15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

In a nutshell, if you're on the hunt for an RTX 30 gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 is a solid buy. If you have more room in your budget, Dell also offers the Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU for $2,332 ($578 off).

Dell's Gamer Days deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.