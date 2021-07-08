Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming rig with RTX 3060 GPU falls to $1,179

Alienware's m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is the first of its kind to house an AMD Ryzen CPU. Currently, Dell's Black Friday in July sale continues to slash hundreds off this powerful machine.

As part of the sale, Dell offers the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop for $1,179. Usually, this laptop would set you back $1,600, so that's a massive $420 discount. It's this m15 R5's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming laptop deals out there today.

Alienware m15 R5 deal

Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,179 @ Dell

Dell's Black Friday in July sale slashes $420 off the Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop. This machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory on board.

If you have more room in your budget, Dell also offers the Alienware m15 R6 for $1,349 ($100 off).

Alienware's m15 R5 is one of the best gaming laptops money can buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with a 3ms response time. Powering the machine is a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Rounding out its specs sheet is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this R5 model, in our Alienware m15 R4 review, we were floored by its awesome performance and graphics. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its predecessor performance-wise. Aesthetically, the m15 R5 sports Alienware's new Legend industrial design with thin display bezels. With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



Alienware laptop deals are only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you act fast.