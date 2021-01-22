Act fast! The fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is now $849

Good cheap gaming laptops are hard to come by. They usually sacrifice too much graphical performance to stand up to some of the more intense titles, or they pack a decent GPU but aren't really that cheap at all! That is why we absolutely love this deal on Asus' beasty Zephyrus G14.

For a limited time over at Best Buy, you can pick up the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with GTX 1650 graphics for just $849.99 — that is a massive $250 off the list price.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,099.99, now $849.99 @ Best Buy

Packing a whole lot of power into a portable, nicely designed chassis, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 flaunts an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 dedicated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD — all of which is fuelled by a lengthy 10-hour battery life.View Deal

Providing some incredible bang for your buck, the $850 Zephyrus G14 has a fully-loaded spec list that makes it usable across some top tier games, VR-ready, and capable of crushing the day-to-day tasks — making this a great all-rounder.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 CPU with a base clock of 2.9GHz, paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (with 4GB GDDR6). Enabling some dynamic multitasking is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of games on the 512GB PCIe SSD.

And, of course, Asus hasn't forgotten about a buttery-smooth gaming experience, as this comes packed with an FHD IPS panel that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, with a 91.3% sRGB color gamut, pictures vividly pop off the screen, and you can rely on this for some creative work too.

It may not be the absolute best gaming laptop (we have a list of those and they do cost a lot more), but the Zephyrus G14 at this price point offers an incredible value for money that you simply can't ignore.