Act Fast: Dell Inspiron 17 w/ 10th-gen Core i7 now $636

The Inspiron 17 3000 is a powerful desktop replacement with a price tag that won't devastate your wallet. It's one of the many laptops on sale during this weekend's best Presidents' Day sales.

Currently, you can get the new Dell Inspiron 17 3000 for $636.99 via coupon "50OFF699". That's $170 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000: was $819 now $636 @ Dell

The Inspiron 17 3000 on sale features a 17.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD.

Although we haven't tested the latest Dell Inspiron 17 3000, this machine packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, which delivers more speed and power than Intel's 8th-gen CPUs.

Weighing 6 pounds and measuring 0.98 x 16 x 11-inches, the Inspiron 17 3000 isn't super portable, but it is thin for a notebook with an optical drive. Port-wise, the Inspiron 17 3000 has three USB 3.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. There's also an SD card slot and built-in optical drive.

At $636 after coupon, it's a solid value for home or students.