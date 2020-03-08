Trending

How to remap default folders on Windows 10

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Under This PC you can see some folders such as Desktop, Download, Documents and so on. These are default folders created by Windows. You can remap the location of these folders to take advantage of multiple drives on your device and create space on the drive where the OS is installed. 

1) In the right pane of File Explorer, click This PC.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Right-click on the folder you would like to remap. 

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) In the context menu, click Properties

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) In the Properties dialogue box, go to Location tab.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) Click Move to select the folder where you would like to save the files in the future. 

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) In the Select a Destination dialogue box select a folder

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) Click Select Folder.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8) Click Apply to finalize the change. 

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9) In the Move Folder window click Yes to move files to the current folder.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10) Click OK to close the window.

(Image credit: Microsoft)