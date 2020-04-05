Trending

How to convert a stereo audio file to mono using Audacity

Use Audacity to hear your music in mono

(Image credit: Audacity)

Stereo audio files have left and right channels to be heard through different speakers. If your device is incapable of handling stereo audio, it is easy to convert a stereo file to mono in Audacity so that both channels can be merged and heard as one.  

1) Click the down arrow on the track to open the menu.

(Image credit: Audacity)

2) In the menu that drops down, select Split Stereo to Mono

3) Click X to delete one of the two tracks. 

(Image credit: Audacity)

4) To save the new mono audio file, click File.

(Image credit: Audacity)

5) Click Export to save file in a specific format.

(Image credit: Audacity)

6) Select a format to export. In this case WAV. 

(Image credit: Audacity)

7) Click Save to save with the desired filename. 

(Image credit: Audacity)