Five years later, Face ID is still the iPhone’s worst feature

I dread unlocking my iPhone. Every time I lift my iPhone 13 mini to authenticate my face, I fear it won’t recognize me due to an off-kilter angle, sun ray obstruction, or some other hindering factor. Consequently, I’m forced to input my PIN. It’s especially a pain when I attempt to sign in to an account or buy an app. In those scenarios, it’s not just a few digits I have to punch in — I’m inconveniently prompted to type in my password manager or Apple ID’s 20-character alphanumeric code.

Face ID was supposed to be the future of authentication — a “fluid experience,” Apple promised in 2017. A decade later, it feels like nothing but a step back. When I switched to an iPhone, I knew that it would offer me a better, more reliable experience in many ways, but its facial-only biometric authentication and proprietary charging port would forever be the bane of my existence. I learned to live with the latter, partly thanks to wireless charging, but the former? That’s been a nightmare and a half. Hear me out.

Why Face ID is the iPhone’s worst feature

Face ID, for me, fails far more often than it should on a flagship smartphone. There’s an endless list of scenarios where Face ID refuses to work and throws an error: under direct sunlight, when sitting on my desk, while I’m wearing a mask (as well as glasses), off-kilter angles, right after I wake up — you get the idea. There are also times when I just can’t stare directly into my phone’s front sensors ( e.g., asking Siri to text someone while driving). In fact, at the iPhone X launch, when Face ID was introduced, Apple’s VP Craig Federighi, couldn’t unlock the demo phone with his face, likely because of the stage light.

Craig Federighi at the iPhone X product launch event in 2017. (Image credit: Getty)

I’ve made peace with the fact that Apple is not planning to phase out Face ID any time soon — so I thought. In the last few months, I’ve tinkered with the Google Pixel 6 , iPhone SE and the iPad Air 5 , all of which — you guessed it — are equipped with the good ol’ fingerprint sensor. And you know what? I miss using my digits to unlock my iPhone more than I initially thought.

Though Face ID feels effortless whenever it works, fingerprint sensors simply make more sense on phones. They’re more accurate, reliable and versatile — and faster, too. Plus, their efficacy is not affected by how you look at any given moment. If I’m wearing a beanie and sunglasses on a cold bright morning while owning a Face ID-equipped iPhone, I’d have to input my PIN like it's 2012. With a fingerprint sensor, it’s business as usual.

Manufacturers have the option to place a fingerprint sensor in a bunch of locations to suit their designs. All three devices I mentioned earlier feature a different kind of fingerprint sensor: the Pixel 6 has it under the screen, the iPhone SE houses it inside the home button, and the iPad Air offers it on the side-mounted power key. When operating a phone, our fingers naturally rest on these locations, whether it’s the screen, on the side, or at the back — and it’s unlocked as soon as you pick it up or pull it out of your pocket.

Under-display and side-mounted fingerprint readers also defeat one of the purposes Face ID was intended to accomplish: an edge-to-edge screen. Under-display biometrics allowed phone makers like Samsung to cut bezels and offer more screen real estate on their phones.

(Image credit: Apple)

That’s not all: Face ID’s complex set of sensors is harder to repair. It wasn’t until February of this year that Apple figured out how to fix a malfunctioning Face ID unit without replacing the entire iPhone. So it’s not surprising that Face ID is a rare iPhone feature that hasn’t completely caught on across the industry. Companies like Samsung and Google are sticking to fingerprint readers.

Facial recognition fits better on a laptop or desktop computer since you typically sit in front of it in just a handful of positions, and especially on a notebook, it’s relatively inconvenient to move your finger to the corner on, say, a MacBook to sign in. Ironically, however, that’s where Apple hasn’t made the jump to Face ID, unlike Microsoft and its impressive Windows Hello feature.