LIVE: Best back-to-school Prime Day 2022 deals
Prime Day is full of back-to-school deals for students and faculty
By Momo Tabari published
Not only is Prime Day here, but school will be back in session before you know it. There's no better time to dive headfirst into the land of deals than now, especially if you're a student or faculty looking to enhance productivity.
Whether it be with a fancy MacBook boasting Apple's incredible M2 chip, a powerful Windows to use the company's full 365 Suite, or a tablet to make on-the-go work a little more plausible, there's plenty here for everybody.
SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD 1TB: was $309 now $160 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $119 on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption. Grab it today for an all-time low price. Amazon also offers the 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $479 (opens in new tab) ($420 off)
Apple M2 MacBook Air: from $1,099 @ Apple Education (opens in new tab)
Students and educators save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Plus, you'll receive an Apple gift card valued at up to $150.
Apple M2 MacBook Pro: (opens in new tab)from $1,199 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)
Save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro and get a gift card valued at up to $150 from Apple. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Plus, you'll receive an Apple gift card valued at up to $150.
Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Free GC: was $999 now $899 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)
The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Apple is sweetening this deal with a gift card up to $150. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Plus get a gift card up to $150.
Apple iPad Pro: from $549 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)Teachers and faculty get instant savings at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free gift card valued at up to $100. The base model iPad Pro deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.
XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $21 on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.
Microsoft Student Discounts: save up to $454 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Students, parents and teachers save up to $454 on Microsoft Surface devices. Save up to $300 on the Surface Pro 8, up to $200 on Surface Pro X and up to $454 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4. Additionally, net extra savings on select Surface accessories.
