Best 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro Cases

Apple's iPad Pro offers all the goodness of the original in a smaller size. The 9.7-inch screen is the same size as the iPad Air 2, but it's so much smarter. The True Tone display automatically changes the screen color based on your environment. The tablet features a powerful 12-megapixel camera, and it lasts more than a full workday on a charge, which is fantastic. It also supports the Apple Pencil and gets its own smaller Smart Keyboard. When you splurge for such a sleek machine, you want to protect it, right? These cases can do just that.

ProCase Leather Stand Folio

Luxurious Leather

Available in black, blue, brown or red, the ProCase Leather Stand Folio features a composite leather exterior and a soft interior. The elastic holder on the side will finally give you a convenient place to store your Apple Pencil, while a pocket on the back can hold papers. The four rubber strips on the magnetic lid allow you to prop the 9.7-inch iPad Pro into various horizontal positions for easy viewing of movies.

IVSO Keyboard Case

Long Lasting Charge

If you've decided the Apple Smart Keyboard isn't for you, you may still be enticed by the IVSO Keyboard Case. Made of leather and lined with microfiber, this case comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and a kickstand. The company says it will last up to 60 hours on a charge, and takes about 3 hours to power up.

Speck StyleFolio

Prop it Up

You can set the stylish Speck StyleFolio to prop up your 9.7-inch iPad Pro at a variety of angles. A clasp closure keeps the lid firmly in place, while the soft lining protects the screen against scratches. All your ports remain accessible, and the slim profile won't add too much bulk. This same case can fit the Apple iPad Air 1 or 2 as well.

Catalyst Case

Safe Near Water

Just in time for beach season, it's time to invest in a case that will keep your 9.7-inch iPad Pro safe from water. The Catalyst Case is rated to survive in up to 2 feet of water and should survive a fall of up to 4 feet on dry land, but hopefully the grippy sides will keep you from dropping it in the first place. The integrated screen protector still offers full access to the Touch ID and remains sensitive to the Apple Pencil inputs.

Incipio Tuxen Folio

Origami Inspired

The Incipio Tuxen Folio comes in black, gray, pink or teal. The faux-leather front cover, which magnetically closes, is lined with microsuede. The polycarbonate hard shell snaps into place, while still maintaining access to all the ports and buttons. With some origami-like folding, you can bend the Tuxen into various shapes that will keep your iPad at whatever angle you want.