Best Acer laptops 2020

We made a list of the best Acer laptops for fans of the brand. Acer is known for its wide selection of laptops, ranging from sleek ultraportables or beefy gaming laptops. And don't worry if you're shopping on a budget, Acer has plenty of notebooks that offer big value for a small price. After reviewing a slew of laptops, we created our list based on pricing and use case.

Stay tuned to this page as Acer has even more laptops on the horizon, including the business-focused Travelmate P6 and its Concept D series, which is targeting content creators.

See our Best Laptops 2020 page to see which of our choices for best Acer laptops made the list.

Looking for a budget system? Check out our Best Laptops under $1,000 or Best Laptops under $500 pages.

Don't forget to pack a bag! We have totes and backpacks galore on our Best Laptop Bags page.

Here are the best Acer laptops of 2020 you can buy today

Acer Swift 7 (2019) Acer Aspire 5 Acer Predator Triton 500 Acer Nitro 5 Acer Spin 3 Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP 315-1H Acer Swift 5 Acer Travelmate P6 P614

The best Acer laptop is among the world's lightest and offers over 8 hours of battery life. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Meet the world's thinnest laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.9 x 9.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Inconceivably thin and lightweight

Elegant design

Gorgeous 14-inch display

Surprisingly long battery life

Frustrating keyboard layout

Practically unusable webcam

Runs warm

Weak speakers

Acer continues to push the boundaries of laptop design in every direction. Just like its predecessors, this year's Swift 7 has an impossibly thin chassis that you'll want to show to all of your friends. And while portability is the highlight of the Swift 7, this attractive laptop also offers a beautiful 14-inch display and surprisingly long battery life. Don't let the slimness fool, this laptop is far from a gimmick.

See our full Acer Swift 7 (2019) review.

The Acer Aspire 5 is an solid performer that goes easy on your wallet. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Solid performance for a good price

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright, 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Questionable build quality

Just because you can't spring for a premium laptop doesn't mean you should settle for less. Meet the Acer Aspire 5: A budget laptop that offers strong Intel Core i3 performance, a bright 15.6-inch display and long battery life -- all for an affordable $399. If you're looking to buy a premium-looking laptop with solid performance on the cheap, the Aspire 5 is the way to go.

See our Acer Aspire 5 (Core i3 2019) review.

The Predator Triton 500 is an Acer gaming laptop that can stand toe-to-toe with the competition. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

This gaming laptop packs a serious punch

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 32GB | Storage: dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Slim, portable design

Good overall and graphics performance

Comfortable keyboard

Seriously-fast file transfer speeds

Dim display

Runs hot with loud fans

Weak audio

Acer may have the thin-and-light game on lock. With the Predator Triton 500, gamers get a seriously portable system that offers a great mix of graphics and overall power. And thanks to the Turbo option, you can squeeze even more power out of the GPU. In addition to that aggressive svelteness, you get a solid display and a comfortable keyboard.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 review.

The Acer Nitro 5 serves up gaming performance on the cheap. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Budget doesn't mean weak

CPU: Intel Core i5-9300H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GeForce GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: l 512GB PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.9 x 11 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Solid specs for a budget laptop

Stays cool under pressure with customizable fan controls

Plenty of ports for peripherals

Bulky size

Finicky trackpad

Weak audio

The Acer Nitro 5 is an ideal option for a casual or entry-level gamer. The notebook is equipped with a powerful 9th Gen i5 CPU, capable GTX 1650 and slick design, all for under $1,000. The laptop runs games remarkably well and stays cool while doing so. We're also impressed with the abundant port selection. This machine's plastic body is a bit chunky, but the 9th Gen Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU more than makeup for the chassis.

See our full Acer Nitro 5 (2019) review.

The Acer Spin 5 offer versatility and affordability in a handsome chassis. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Stellar performance at an affordable price

CPU: Intel Core i7-8665U | GPU: Intel 620 UHD Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: l 512GB PCIe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 13 x 9.4 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds

Aggressive pricing

Versatile design

Clear, loud audio

Stays cool under pressure

Stays cool under pressure

Lackluster display

Lacks USB Type-C

This marks the first time the Acer Spin 3 gets an Intel Core i7 CPU and it makes good use of the added power. It also has a responsive touch screen, a speedy SSD and a fairly comfortable keyboard. And it keeps its cool during heavy multitasking projects. Students and professionals alike will find the Spin 3 to be a solid buy.

See our full Acer Spin 3 review.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 combines the versatility and performance of a mainstream laptop with the simplicity of a Chromebook. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Fast performance paired with long endurance

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | GPU: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: l 64GB eMMC | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15.2 x 10.3 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds

Long battery life

Decent performance for the price

Stylish look

USB Type-C and Type-A ports

Comfortable typing experience

Heavy

Thick bezels, Tinny audio

Dull screen

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP315 looks to melds the simplicity of a Chromebook without sacrificing a big screen or a convertible 2-in-1 design. With a strong selection of ports, good-for-the-price performance and a lot of battery life, the Spin 15 gives big laptops a good name. One of the faster budget Chromebooks, the Spin 15 should definitely be at the top of your list.

See our full Acer Chromebook Spin 15 CP 315-1H review.

The Acer Swift 5 packs a 15.6-inch display into one of the lightest chassis ever. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Large display in an extremely lightweight, portable package

CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: l 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.1 x 9.1 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Lightest 15-inch laptop ever

Vivid 1080p display

Decent battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

Bloatware

Lacks discrete graphics

Acer took what it learned from making uber-slim, lightweight laptops and applied it to the Swift 5, creating the lightest 15-inch laptop ever. To hold the 2.2-pound system in your hand is a mind-boggling experience. But the Swift 5 is more than a barely-there chassis, bringing a vibrant 1080p display and solid battery life to the party. You also get a solid performance from the Core i5 CPU and integrated graphics. If you're looking for the ultimate in portability, you'll be hard-pressed to beat the Acer Swift 5.

Read our full Acer Swift 5 review.

The Acer TravelMate P6 P614 signals the company's return to the business arena. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Acer's getting back to business

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U CPU | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: l 512GB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.8 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

With the TravelMate P6, Acer has crafted a stylish notebook with a bright display, fast performance and a good selection of ports. This extremely lightweight laptop has a good 1080p display and offers an optional discrete graphics card. The TravelMate P6 holds up surprisingly well against our favorite business laptops and should be seriously considered as an alternative to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Read our full Acer TravelMate P6 review.