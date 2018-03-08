Windows 10 'Spring Creators Update' Coming Soon

Microsoft will continue its "Creators Update" naming convention with Redstone 4. The update, which the company has yet to officially name, is expected as soon as next month, and the new name has been found in test builds.

pic.twitter.com/5bMdXY6QeM — Pennybridge1969 (@warnelidl) March 8, 2018

We're expecting the Spring Creators Update to include Timeline, even more of Microsoft's new Fluent Design language, new tabs in every window and HDR support.

Microsoft is now updating Windows 10 with two major updates per year, and we can expect another one in the fall. Since "Fall Creators Update" has already been taken, perhaps Microsoft will have to come up with something new.

The Verge points out that while the Spring Creators Update name was briefly shown on official Microsoft materials before being pulled, this is the first time it's been in the OS.