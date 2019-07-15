Walmart Takes $400 Off Asus ROG Strix w/ GTX 1660 Ti

Walmart is raining on Amazon's Prime Day parade of deals with one of the best laptop price drops we've seen to date.

The big-box retailer currently has the Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop (GL531GU) on sale for $899. Normally priced at $1,299, that's $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming machine. By comparison, Newegg has a very similar config priced at $1,399.

Buy the Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop (GL531GU) $899 at Walmart

It packs 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Doing all the heavy graphics lifting is a GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Walmart didn't attach an expiration date to its anti-Prime Day deal, so act fast to score one of the best gaming laptops around at an all-time price low.