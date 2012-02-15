Video: Adobe Demos Content-Aware Move Feature in Photoshop CS6

Adobe's has introduced some amazing new functionality in CS6, its newest version of Photoshop. On Monday, Adobe released a video on YouTube demonstrating one of the slickest features of CS6: Content-aware move, a tool that lets you seamlessly move or remove an object in an image and then automatically fills in the background. No more using clone brush or other advanced feature to cover up that random guy in the background of your group photo -- CS6 will handle it on the fly. CS6 also adds functionality to the content-aware move tool that allows you to extend an object in the image -- say, the edge of a roof -- without using any complicated tools. Adobe's video demonstrating the power of these features speaks for itself: