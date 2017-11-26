How to Use a Photo As a Texture in Paint 3D

Using a photo as a texture in Microsoft’s Paint 3D is a lot like using a sticker, only a custom one. You can use any type of texture, so long as it’s highly visible in the photo -- brick, water, grass, etc. Once placed, you can maintain the texture by stretching it over your artwork, or you could paint over it and reduce the transparency to keep some elements of the texture while changing the color.

It’s a versatile tool, so long as you know how to use it.