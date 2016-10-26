Updated Surface Book Gets Bigger Battery, More Powerful GPU

Microsoft is ramping up the power on its Surface Book, with an Intel Core i7 processor, improved Nvidia graphics and longer battery life. It's ramping up the price tag, too: The new model, which is officially called the "Surface Book with Performance Base" will cost $2,399.

This top-end Surface Book will now have battery life that lasts up to 16 hours on a charge, while also sporting new a new GPU that will offer more than two times the power you'd get on a competing MacBook, according to Microsoft.

On the inside, the new Surface Book with Performance Base sports a 6th Generation Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 965M graphics. Depending on which configuration you get, you will have either 8 or 16GB of RAM and 256, 512 or 1TB of SSD storage.

Microsoft said the new Surface Book will also get a second fan to help ensure that even with more horsepower, overheating won't be an issue.

The new Surface Book is available for pre-order now, with shipments starting sometime in November.