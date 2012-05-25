Twitter 101: How to Get Started

Twitter recently celebrated its sixth birthday with more than 532 million users. Celebrities, public figures and ordinary people alike use the site to share what they’re doing and stay abreast of the latest news. Twitter recently had a facelift, and has tons of hidden features on the Web and within its mobile apps.

Figure out who to follow. WeFollow sorts popular Twitter users into categories (celebrities, entrepreneur, music) to make it easier for you to decide who you want to follow. Within each category, you can sort by which users are the most influential or who has the most followers.

Connect with Followers

Click the Connect tab at the top of your Twitter home page to see who has mentioned you or replied to your tweets.

View Popular Topics

Click the Discover tab next to the Connect tab to view the hottest Twitter conversations in real time.

Check Out What’s Hot

Adjust the trending topics box to your current city so you can see what people are talking about locally. Or press the Change button next to your current city to select other cities and see nationwide hot topics.

Find Your Friends

Although Twitter for Facebook used to let you see which of your Facebook friends were also on Twitter, the two social networks disabled the feature more than a year ago. You can still find which of your AOL, Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo friends are on Twitter, though:

Click the View All button in the Who To Follow sidebar.

Select the Find Friends tab on the left.

Press the Search Contacts button next to whichever email service you want to use.

Press Grant Access.

Select which of your contacts you want to follow.

Spruce Up Your Twitter Page

Give your Twitter profile page a little personality. Go to Settings > Design. Pick one of Twitter’s premade themes or upload your own image by clicking the Browse button under the Customize Your Own sub-head.