Toshiba's Satellite L Series Laptops Bring the Color

You may not have noticed, but Toshiba unleashed a whole lot of notebooks, large and small, this morning. With screen sizes ranging from 13 to 17 inches and starting prices of $515, the new Satellite L series, in particular, could hit a lot of people's sweet spots. While Toshiba made some predictable spec upgrades, it also revamped the design, adding a bunch of color combinations in the process.

Check out the details below along with plenty of photos.

The L series includes the 13-inch L635, the 14-inch L645, the 15-inch L655, and the 17-inch L675. While Toshiba has sold 13-, 14-, and 17-inch L series notebooks before, this is the first time it's selling a 13-inch notebook in this price range. Like other notebooks you'll see announced today, these have a glossy finish, with a new pattern called Fusion X2. Not only were the notebooks available in red, white, black, and gunmetal gray, but Toshiba is offering interesting color combinations, such as a white notebook with either a black or white keyboard. (The keyboards, by the way, now have an island layout.)

Color isn't the only thing consumers will be able to choose: the notebooks will also be available with both the latest Intel and AMD processors. The 15- and 17-inch versions, in particular, will be offered with discrete graphics and Blu-ray drives. The machines accept up to 4GB of RAM and will be offered with hard drives ranging in size from 250GB to 500GB.

The L635 starts at $619; the L645, $515; the L655, $569; and the L675, $599. Look for them in stores and on Toshiba's retail site starting June 20.