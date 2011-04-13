Top 10 BlackBerry PlayBook Cases

If you're thinking of picking up the BlackBerry PlayBook, there are lots of ways to protect this sleek 7-inch tablet. RIM alone has released five cases, sleeves, and shells. Plus, a variety of case makers have jumped in on the fun--some thanks to RIM's Built for BlackBerry program--by introducing their own cases. To help you outfit your new business-friendly tablet, here are our top 10 picks.

BlackBerry Leather Sleeve

The BlackBerry Leather Sleeve has a premium leather finish, and the design sports that signature berry. Available in black for $49.99. www.shopblackberry.com

Sena Blackberry PlayBook Folio

For $89.99, the snap-closure Sena BlackBerry PlayBook Folio case can act as a stand for viewing media or typing on your tablet. It features a soft velvet lining, four credit card pockets, an ID pocket, and a multipurpose pocket. www.senacases.com

BlackBerry Neoprene Sleeve

This water-resistant and padded BlackBerry Neoprene Sleeve offers fitted protection. For $29.99 you can choose from black, blue, gray, or orange. www.shopblackberry.com

Case Logic 7-inch Tablet Case

Protect your PlayBook with this zip-closure, hard-sided black case, which shields your tablet while inside of a larger bag. The quilted interior on the Case Logic 7-inch Tablet Case guards against scratches, and you can't beat the $19.99 price tag. www.caselogic.com

Case-Mate BlackBerry PlayBook Pop With Stand

Made with impact-resistant plastic and soft rubber, the Case-Mate Pop is a hard case with a soft touch. A built-in stand extends for an ideal viewing screen or remains hidden for a flat back cover. Choose from black, pink, or white for $39.99. www.case-mate.com

Targus Zierra Leather Portfolio for BlackBerry PlayBook

Featuring a soft interior and a slide tab closure, the Targues Zierra Leather Portfolio for BlackBerry PlayBook includes pockets for credit cards, photos and notes. The $54.99 case converts into a one-position stand and includes a reusable cleaning pad. Available in red leather. www.targus.com/us

BlackBerry Soft Shell

Keep a grip on your tablet at all times with this flexible skin that leaves room for access to ports. The BlackBerry Soft Shell is available in black, blue, or white and costs $39.99. www.shopblackberry.com

Otterbox BlackBerry PlayBook Defender Series

Featuring a built-in screen protector that doesn't inhibit touchscreen sensitivity, the $69.99 Otterbox BlackBerry PlayBook Defender Series is a two-piece polycarbonate shell with a rugged silicone jacket over the top. All the ports are covered by silicone plugs for added protection, and the case doubles as a stand for media viewing or typing. www.otterbox.com

BlackBerry Zip Sleeve

Constructed from memory foam, the $49.99 BlackBerry Zip Sleeve will protect PlayBooks in and out of their skins. Available in black, blue, gray, and orange. www.shopblackberry.com

Targus Truss Case/Stand for BlackBerry PlayBook

Black with a charcoal interior, the $34.99 Targus Truss Case/Stand is constructed of durable nylon material. It quickly transforms into a stand for hands-free viewing. The soft interior lining protects against scratches while the secure wrap-around band holds the case closed when you're not using the tablet. www.targus.com/us