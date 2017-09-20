Take $130 Off the Lenovo Yoga 710 2-in-1

The Yoga 710 is one of the best 2-in-1s on the market. Between its gorgeous screen, responsive keyboard, and solid performance, it proves you can get a quality convertible for well under $1,000.

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the Editors' Choice Yoga 710 for $699.99. That's $130 off its normal retail price.

Buy on Best Buy

The 4.4-pound machine is one of the smaller 15-inch convertibles we've seen, but in spite of its size it manages to cram in all the essentials. The notebook is powered by a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor that's been coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS screen supports 10-point multi-touch and in our hands-on tests was able to reproduce an excellent 100.6 percent of the sRGB color gamut. That surpasses the mainstream category average of 91 percent.

The convertible's island-style keyboard is both clicky and responsive, which makes it one of the best keyboards we've seen on a 2-in-1.

A great value at $829, the Yoga 710 is an even bigger catch at $699.99.