Take $125 Off the Asus ZenBook UX360CA 2-in-1 Laptop

The Asus ZenBook UX360CA is a lightweight 2-in-1 with a generous 512GB SSD and above average 10-hour battery life.

For a limited time, Newegg has slashed the price of the laptop to $669. Even better, you can use coupon code "MPBTS17" to drop its price further to $644. That's $125 under Amazon's price and one of the best 2-in-1 values you'll currently find.

The fanless, 3-pound UX360CA has an attractive aluminum design that lets it blend into any environment.

Buy on Newegg

The machine can be used in four different modes: laptop, tablet, stand, and tent. In our lab tests, the 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen produced vivid colors and wide viewing angles.

Under the hood, the UX360CA has been outfitted with a 1.2GHz Core i5-7Y54 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. It's not the fastest 2-in-1 on the market, but its nearly 10-hour battery makes it one of the longest-lasting convertibles around, easily surpassing the ultraportable average of 8 hours and 2 minutes.

Gamers or power users will want to look for a more capable 2-in-1, but for streaming, office work, or school, the UX360CA won't disappoint.

Newegg's sale ends on August 28.