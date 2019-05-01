Save $100 On Microsoft's Surface Go 2-in-1

The Surface Go is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can get. Small, versatile, and solid for the price — it comes close to being the perfect productivity tablet/laptop hybrid.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/128GB) on sale for $399. That's $100 off its $499 list price and just $5 shy of its lowest price ever.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/128GB) for $399 ($100 off) at Amazon

($100 off) at Amazon Buy the Microsoft Surface Go (8GB/128GB) for $496 ($53 off) at Amazon

We reviewed the standard configuration, which features an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. We definitely recommend upgrading if possible, but even the base model performed well with minimal lag while running 15 Google Chrome tabs, the Stride messaging app, and Spotify simultaneously.

We especially liked its 10-inch PixelSense display, which packs an 1800 x 1200 pixel resolution. Where the average budget laptop's color reproduction registers at 87 % of the sRGB color gamut, the Surface Go comes in at 129.2%.

If you plan on using it as a mini laptop, you'll be glad to know we liked its comfy, backlit keyboard (sold separately). The only major con we came across was the tablet's short battery life, which lasted just 6 hours and 6 minutes. (That's 4 hours less than the tablet average).

Despite the weak battery life, it's still a solid machine that's even more tempting now that it's $100 off.