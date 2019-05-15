Act Fast: Microsoft Surface Laptop Up to $1,281 Off

Microsoft made a big splash when it released the Surface Laptop, the company's first clamshell notebook. Like the Surface Pro tablets before it, the Surface Laptop impressed us with its premium build, fast performance and dazzling display.

However, the Surface Laptop cost a pretty penny when it was first released, especially some of the higher-end configurations.

But now that the Surface Laptop 2 is out, we've seen some stellar deals on the first-generation model. The latest deal comes from Amazon, which is selling a Surface Laptop with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $721. That's a massive saving of $577.

If you want to spend even less, the base model — with a Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD — is selling for just $619 ($380 off). You'll find even bigger savings on high-end models: the Surface Laptop configured with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is half off (now just $1,099), while the 1TB SSD model costs $1,417, saving you a resounding $1,281.

The Surface Laptop was one of our favorite notebooks of 2017, and while the laptop has been out for some time, any of the on-sale models should still offer plenty of performance for everyday multitasking. Frequent travelers will also appreciate the Surface Laptop's slim design and solid endurance (more than 9 hours of battery life).

We're not sure how long Amazon's sale will last so you'll need to act fast.