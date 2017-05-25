Surface Pro 4 Fire Sale: Deals from $623

It's been less than 72 hours since Microsoft announced its new Surface Pro laptop and already we're seeing record price drops on its predecessor, the Surface Pro 4.

In fact, there's currently a price war going on between the Microsoft Store and Amazon, which is resulting in the cheapest Surface Pro 4 deals we've ever seen. Naturally, that's good news for shoppers because the Surface Pro 4 is still an excellent 2-in-1 that offers solid performance in a compact design.

Below we've listed some of the best Surface Pro 4 deals of the moment.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 4 on Amazon.com

All of the above models come with the Surface Pen, but not with Microsoft's Type Cover, which adds another $89. If you're in the market for a new 2-in-1 or if you're buying your first hybrid, you can save as much as $335 with Amazon's Surface Pro 4 deals.