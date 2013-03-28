Ski With Your Stream: Urinal Video Games Come to Baseball Stadiums

Surely it must get boring after awhile just standing at a urinal, doing your business, staring blankly at the wall in front of you. Captive Media thought so, too, and created a urinal video game that users play with, well, their stream, and Minor League Baseball is testing it out.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are currently working on installing these urinal games in Coca-Cola Park's bathrooms for the 2013 baseball season. Here's how the game works: You play a skier, racing down the slopes. Whenever you need to turn left to avoid an obstacle, literally turn your stream left. Whenever a huge tree or jump looms to the left, use your stream to turn right. The game ends when your stream runs out, so make sure to get a lot of beer in you for a good, long game. Users can view their scores at the end of the game, as well as the high score.

There was much chatter when Captive Media installed the game in England pub bathrooms, and they've apparently boosted sales in those bars. It's already enough of a struggle getting patrons into Minor League Baseball stadiums, so a urinal game can't hurt, right? Except we can see baseball fans spending more time in the bars and bathrooms than in the stands, chugging beer then racing back to the bathroom, desperately trying to break the game's high score.