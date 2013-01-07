Siri is My Co-Pilot: Voice Assistant Comes to Chevy MyLink

Everyone's favorite voice-activated digital assistant is taking its act on the road. Chevy is here at CES showing off its new Siri-enabled MyLink infotainment system, so we jumped into the automaker's Spark to see how well Apple's assistant does behind the wheel.

Chevy worked closely with Apple to get Siri running in the Spark without simply passing the audio through the vehicle's speakers. Users pair their iPhones running iOS 6 to the MyLink system via the device's Bluetooth connection, then use the steering wheel-mounted voice activation button to begin issuing commands to Siri.

We tested the feature to ask Siri to find out GM's stock price and the current weather conditions, and were impressed with how quickly we received answers. To help prevent driver distraction, GM uses what's called Siri's Eyes Free mode, which keeps the voice assistant from allowing you to look up information that would require Siri to access a separate Web page.

For example, when we asked Siri what a waterfall was, a question that would usually bring up a website, Siri told us that it was unable to provide us with the info, because it would be a distraction.

Beyond Siri integration, we also got hands-on time with MyLink's new InTune app. Like the BringGo navigation app and Pandora, InTune is accessible via MyLink's touch screen, allowing you to access your favorite stations using your smartphone's Web connection.

We're going to be checking out more of Chevy's MyLink system in the automaker's other vehicles, so check back with us for more updates.