Should You Buy Now or Wait? Notebooks, Smart Phones, and Tablets

"Should I wait or buy now?" I get asked this question constantly, because everyone wants to know whether there's some better, faster, or cheaper gadget coming around the bend that will make the device they covet today seem dated.

Nobody ever asks for this type of advice about other life decisions. My wife doesn't call me from Wal-Mart to ask "should I buy these green towels for the bathroom or wait to see if Martha Stewart comes out with more absorbent ones next year?" My tweener niece doesn't wonder whether she should purchase Justin Bieber's My World 2.0 or wait to get his next album either. But when it comes to technology everyone has a theory about how the future could be better than the present, from my friend who's holding out for the long-rumored Verizon iPhone to the other who wants to see what Motorola has up its sleeve in 2011.

When people ask me whether they should buy a new notebook, smart phone, or tablet, I always ask them a simple question in response: "When do you need it?" If you need a new computer today, because your current one is broken--or so slow it might as well be--you really don't have time to wait. But what if your need isn't that urgent? Is now the time to buy, particularly in light of the huge holiday sales available? Let's break this down by product type.

Notebooks: Buy Now or Wait?

There are some really fantastic deals right now on notebooks of all sizes and capabilities. You can get a tiny 10-inch netbook for around $300, a low-end family system for under $500, and multimedia monsters with Blu-ray drives are selling in the $800 to $900 range. Even high-end business systems like the ThinkPad T410 and 12-inch X201 are on incredible sales. So why on earth would you want to delay your purchase to a time when the sales are over?

What to Expect from Notebooks in 2011:

Faster CPUs: Intel's next-gen processor, Sandy Bridge, is due in early 2011 and we know that AMD also has some new chips with lower power and higher performance coming. Both processors integrate graphics on a single chip for better visual performance. However, the current generation of 2010 Core CPUs from Intel is plenty fast enough for all but the most bleeding-edge users.

As you can see, none of these technologies are compelling enough to delay your notebook purchase. If you are thinking about buying a new notebook, this is a very good time to buy; you won't be sorry a couple of months from now when new models come out.

Smart Phones: Buy Now or Wait?

The smart phone space is changing much more rapidly than the notebook market. Where 12 months ago, there was only one worthwhile Android phone, now there are a half a dozen super phones with Android, a better iPhone, 4G service, and Windows Phone 7 too. Should you wait a few months to buy a new phone? There are some compelling things on the horizon for sure.

What to Expect from Smart Phones in 2011:

Verizon iPhone: This has been rumored for so long that I'm really sick of talking about it. My prediction is that the Verizon iPhone won't appear until June (though it could be announced sooner), which would be in sync with Apple's typical update schedule. Obviously, if you've always wanted an iPhone and hate AT&T's network, this is what you've been waiting for. However, if you want Verizon or Sprint as your network, there are plenty of compelling Android phones available now

So should you wait to buy a smart phone? If you already have a smart phone you like, by all means wait a few more months to see what dual-core phones can do. And if you're on Verizon and don't mind holding onto your handset a litltle longer, I'd suggest waiting for smart phones that can tap into the carrier's 4G LTE network. However, if you're a Sprint customer or don't mind becoming one, you can get some really great devices today in the Samsung Epic 4G and HTC Evo 4G. Both have 4G speeds and front-facing cameras. T-Mobile's two HSPA+ phones, the G2 and myTouch 4G, are also pretty sweet.

Tablets: Buy Now or Wait?

Last week, CNET's Donald Bell wrote an excellent article about this topic, in which he argued that there's no need to wait for a tablet. I totally disagree. Actually, unless you're just dying inside and can't hold out any longer, you should wait a few months before you buy a tablet. For one thing, chances are that you don't actually "need" a tablet to do your work or function day-to-day. Though the iPad, Galaxy Tab, and other slates allow you to perform productivity tasks, they're really made for content consumption, not creation. With so much expected to change in the next few months, you might want to wait this holiday season out.

What to Expect from Tablets in 2011:

Tablets Get Much Cheaper: Although Augen and CherryPal made sub-$200 tablets that were poor in 2010, it shouldn't be long before someone makes a good sub-$300 tablet. Even now, you can get the 7-inch Nook Color, which runs Android 2.1, for just $249 (although that's more of a reading tablet).

So should you wait to buy a tablet? I think so.