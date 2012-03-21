Samsung Series 9 Unboxing: Thinnest and Lightest 15-inch Laptop Ever

The Samsung Series 9 15"--the thinnest and lightest 15-inch laptop we've ever seen-- just arrived in our office. Rather than keep all the Ultrabook unboxing goodness to ourselves, we're sharing it with you. In addition to offering a larger and sharper screen than the MacBook Air, the aluminum Samsung Series 9 15" gives you the following for $1,499:

Processor: 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-2467M

1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-2467M Memory: 8GB

8GB Hard Drive: 128GB SSD

128GB SSD GPU: Intel Graphics HD 3000

Intel Graphics HD 3000 Display Size/resolution: 15 inches/1600 x 900

15 inches/1600 x 900 Size: 14 x 9.3 x 0.58 inches

14 x 9.3 x 0.58 inches Weight: 3.8 pounds

As you can see, the Series 9 15" comes in a sleek black box. It's kind of an anti-MacBook Air aesthetic.

Pop the lid off, and the notebook appears, with a power cord to the left.

Beneath the notebook is the power brick and Ethernet adapter; both are covered by a cardboard packet that holds some documentation and a restore CD. Hope you have an external optical drive!

On the left side of the aluminum Series 9 15" is a USB 2.0 port, microHDMI, and the Ethernet port (for use with the included adapter). The profile is a mere .58 inches thick.

On the right side is an SD card slot, a VGA port (adapter required), and two USB 3.0 ports.

And here's what the 15-inch Series 9 looks like alongside its 13-inch brother.

Overall, the Series 9 has us really excited because you get a big, high-res screen in an ultraportable body. Stay tuned for our full review of this Ultrabook. In the meantime, check out the images in our gallery and hands-on video.

Hands-On From CES 2012

Unboxing Video