Top 10 Ways to Digitally Woo Your Valentine

Carriers such as Verizon Wireless are starting to roll out the red and pink phones, and that can only mean one thing: Valentine's Day is almost here. In case you're a last minute Casanova like us, we've compiled 10 ways to use tech in a romantic fashion. So turn down the lights, pour yourself a glass of red wine and read on.

Send a Valentine using Lovestagram

Lovestagram creates a slideshow from you and your sweetie's Instagram accounts using photos you've shot in the same location, commented on or tagged with their username. Once you've found that perfect photo, select from one of three frames, add your special message and hit send for a very special delivery.

Tumblr Into Love

Tumblrs are a great way to memorialize your love in digital form. You can fill it with your favorite lovey-dovey quotes, photos of your and your S.O., and tons of gifs. Sure it might be a little sappy, it might even be a little creepy, but its from the heart and that's what counts. Looking for a little inspiration? Check out Love Tumblr.

Sign up for TheIceBreak.com

Nothing's more romantic than having a partner that knows you inside and out. TheIceBreak.com helps couples develop a closer relationship by sending questions designed to stimulate communication with your significant other. Couple can track their relationship health and even earn date night coins that are redeemable for real-world rewards like movie tickets. Best of all, there's an app (iPhone) so lovebirds can keep the love light burning wherever they are.

Groupon and LivingSocial have a slew of deals that would be ideal for a romantic Valentine's Day. Why not whisk your sweetheart away to a tropical paradise in the Bahamas or a leisurely cruise on the Mediterranean. It's the makings of a Valentine's they'll never forget.

Romantic Scavenger Hunt with Snapchat

Snapchat's been getting a lot of buzz as the sexting app that isn't a sexting app. Regardless, it's a great way to get your lover's heart racing before the V-Day festivities. Use the app to create a Mission Impossible-style Valentine's Day scavenger hunt with yourself as the prize.

Spotify Valentine Playlist

Nothing sets the mood like a good love song. Use Spotify to create a Valentine mega playlist for you and your special someone. Some must-adds: "Say Yes" by Floetry, "I Want You" by Marvin Gaye and "The One I Love" by R.E.M. After the playlist is completed, right click on the playlist to share the list via Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr. If you've got Spotify Mobile or a good Bluetooth speaker, you can amp things up with your best John Cusack "Say Anything" impression.

Write a Poem

Thanks to apps like Instant Poetry and Poet's Pad,, those of us that aren't natural born poets can still woo the ones we love with the power of our words. Both apps allow us to unleash our inner Cyrano de Bergerac helping us find the right words to express our most romantic feelings. If you want to geek things up, take the Captain Kirk approved Shatoetry for a spin. Shakespeare eat your heart out!

Send a Video with Vine

A picture's worth a thousand words, but what about a video? Vine, Twitter's new mobile video sharing app is quickly changing the way we tweet. People have been using it to bombard Twitter with adorable videos just about everything including cute kids, gaming icons and adorable pets. Why not show the Twitterverse and the object of your affection how much you care? You don't have to go couch-jumping nuts like Tom Cruise. A cute gesture like this can go a long way.

Facebook Gifts

Facebook now allows you to send real tokens of your affection to that special someone in your life via a virtual store. Facebook Gifts, the social networking service's new feature has all kinds of sweet or romantic presents including hand-dipped strawberries, Vera Wang Roses and champagne. Once the gift has been purchased, the recipient gets a notification informing them of their gift. From there they enter their shipping address and your gift is delivered. Starting at $10, Gifts has something for just about every budget.

Propose Marriage

Okay, you've decided it's time to take your relationship to the next level and get down on one knee. But how do you make sure that the moment is special for your soon-to-be betrothed? Don't sweat it, there's are apps for that, namely Marry Me? Marriage Proposal Guide and Marriage Proposal Ideas. These apps can offer some unique ideas on how to propose to your love. Unfortunately, they guarantee your partner will say yes.