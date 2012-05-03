Rickshaw Introduces New City Tote at 99% Conference

Rickshaw's City Tote introduced a new design today, exclusively for the 99% Conference. The limited edition versatile tote features a black exterior with gray details, with a black '99' in the bottom right corner. The annual 99% Conference is a two-day convention to hear speakers and exchange ideas. This year's speakers include Alexis Madrigal, a senior editor at The Atlantic, Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of Reddit, and Garrett Camp, founder of StumbleUpon.

The City Tote is large enough to fit a 13-inch MacBook Air as well as other books and personal items such as keys, wallet and cell phone. Your belongings stay secure because of the bag's snap closure at the top, and a zipper for the interior pocket. Rickshaw's bags are made to order with plenty of customization options in San Francisco.