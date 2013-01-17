Rickshaw Bagworks LED-Lit Messenger Bag Illuminates the Darkness

Rickshaw Bagworks is teaming up with Kickstarter success, HALO Belt, to create their new HALO Zero illuminated laptop messsenger bag. The case, available with a red, green, blue or yellow LED light attached via velcro, is designed to bring cyclist safety lights into this century with the tag line "Be safe Be seen."

"We wanted to design and create a product that made safety appealing to today's generation, " said HALO Belt founder Vincent Pilot Ng. "Not only does safety need to have functionality, it needs to be able to connect with society's culture, lifestyle and personality."

Inside the HALO Zero -- which will be manufactured in San Francisco -- you can stuff a 13- to 15-inch laptop, as well as power cords, files and accessories in the two front pockets and main compartment. A Velcro strip keeps everything secure, but you can also use the attached D-ring. The light is powered by two CR2025 batteries and can be set to strobe, flash or just stay on.

The team of companies will be launching the bag first as a Kickstarter project, asking $128 for first dibs on a sample bag. The campaign wills tart on March 8th and the Rickshaw says the bags will be ready for delivery by May.