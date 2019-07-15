Razer Blade 15 Gets $500 Prime Day Cut

Razer is getting into the Prime Day spirit by cutting the price of its base model Blade 15 laptop from $1,599.99 to $1,099.99 – a generous $500 discount. The current titleholder of world's smallest 15-inch gaming laptop, this model of the Blade 15 packs an 8th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU. All in all, it's a formidable system and one of the few times a Razer laptop is anywhere close to being sub-$1000.

Razer Blade 15 for $1,099 ($500 off, Core i7/16GB/128GB SSD)

We reviewed this configuration of the Blade 15 and it earned 4 stars. We were impressed by its ever-stylish, lightweight chassis that got a boxy, retro redesign. And it held its own in the gaming and productivity fronts. And although it doesn't have one of the new RTX GPUs, Nvidia's 10-series chips are still capable of delivering high frame rates and 1060 Max-Q is VR compatible just in case you want to whip out a VR headset.

Despite its slim frame, the Blade 15 also managed to pump out respectable audio. And in a complete, yet pleasant surprise, the Razer Blade 15 lasted 6 hours and 9 minutes on our battery test. It's a major improvement for the brand overall. Our only gripes were a dim display and a shallow keyboard that made typing a bit uncomfortable. However, with the Chroma backlighting, it's a forgivable offense.

If Razer isn't your cup of tea or you're looking for even steeper discounts. Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day Deals and our Best Gaming Laptop Deals pages for the latest and hottest deals.