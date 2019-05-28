Meet Project Limitless: World’s First 5G Laptop

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – The era of 5G is upon us and Qualcomm and Lenovo are teaming up to make a splash in the nascent technology. According to our sister site, Tom’s Hardware, the two companies announced “Project Limitless,” a fancy codename for the world’s first 5G laptop. Limitless is scheduled for sometime in 2020, which is indicative of how far out the technology is for mainstream consumers.

Right now, the Limitless prototype looks like your run-of-the-mill Yoga, down to the smile-shaped keys. However, don’t expect this to be the end product as Lenovo is known to create some wild designs, like the Yoga Book C930 or the upcoming foldable PC.

For Qualcomm’s part, the company is promising the brass ring of all-day battery life. However, we’re hoping this lofty goal doesn’t come at the cost of performance. We’ll just have to wait until 2020 to put Qualcomm’s claims to the test.