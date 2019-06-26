Early Prime Day Deal: $80 Off Acer's Budget Aspire E 15

Amazon is giving shoppers a preview of its forthcoming Prime Day sale.

For a limited time, it has the Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop on sale for $520. That's $80 off and the second-best price we've seen for this configuration. (It was $7 cheaper last month).

Buy the Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop for $520 ($80 off)

The Editor's Choice Acer Aspire E 15 features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 8GB of RAM, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

Despite its ordinary looks, the 4.9-pound laptop provides enough speed and muscle for all of your multitasking needs. It scored 9,278 on the Geekbench 4 general performance test, which beats the 8,446 average for mainstream laptops.

The Aspire E 15 also lasted for 9 hours and 26 minutes, which is more than 2 hours over the 7:22 mainstream average. It's an excellent little machine for students or anyone who needs an all-purpose laptop, but doesn't have a big budget.

If your budget is a bit more modest, Amazon also has the Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop with Core i3 on sale for $329.99. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for this machine. (Although we've seen this price at least twice since the start of the year). This configuration downgrades you to a 2.2GHz Core i3-8130U dual-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.

Here's the tricky part. There's a good chance both machines will be on sale again during Prime Day. However, we don't see them being that much cheaper, which makes today's deal a solid offer for anyone on a strict budget.